Kisii student charged with attempted murder of teachers

A Kisii School student who assaulted his two teachers by stabbing them has been arraigned at a Kisii court and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Isaiah Edward Flora, a form three student aged 17, clad in school uniform, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence and was freed on Sh50,000 cash bail.

The suspect appeared before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Onjoro and was charged that on January 12 at 7.30 am at Kisii School, Kisii central sub county, he attempted to kill Edward Mokaya by stabbing him four times.

In the second count, the suspect faced a similar charge which stated that on the same date and place, contrary to the relevant law, he attempted to kill Elvin Maoto by stabbing him. The magistrate ruled that the suspect be released on sh. 50,000 cash bail or a bond of sh. 100,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 27, 2021.

The prosecution was led by Hilary Kaino while Ben Gichana represented the suspect.

The student allegedly reported late to school and declined to be reprimanded by Teacher Edwin Mokaya, and instead flushed out a knife viciously attacking him and Elvin Maato who came to rescue his colleague.

School rules stipulate that all students entering the institution from holiday are thoroughly frisked by the administration including the use of metal detectors.

The two teachers who sustained serious, face, head, legs and back injuries were rushed to Ram private hospital in Kisii town where Maato received medication and was discharged.

According to the hospital’s administrator Enock Abobo, Mokaya was admitted pending surgery in the theatre.