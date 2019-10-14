Kisii tea farmers protest low bonus, want KTDA officials reduced

Tea farmers in the Kisii region want the number of directors and officials at Kenya Tea Development Agency affiliated factories reduced significantly to cut the cost of production.

The farmers who are decrying low bonus payout, are the latest to threaten to uproot tea bushes to protest low income.

This year low tea bonus payout has seen farmers and leaders from tea growing regions put the Kenya Tea Development Agency on the ropes which culminated to Muranga county government and farmers in the county to instigate a lawsuit against the agency demanding its books to be audited.

Farmers in the Kisii region are the latest yet to threaten to uproot tea bushes after they were paid 11 shillings per kilo of the green leaf delivered in bonus by the Kenya Tea Development Agency.

The farmers want the number of tea directors and officials at Kenya Tea Development Agency affiliated factories reduced significantly to cut production costs.

They also want KTDA to be reverted back to the government claiming brokers have infiltrated the whole tea value chain.

However, KTDA maintains that lower income is as a result of a market glut in the international market and poor quality tea.