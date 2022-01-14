Kisii: Two police officers detained over death of suspect

ByKNA
Tags

A Kisii court has ordered two police officers accused of murdering a suspect while in police custody at Motonto Police Post in Kisii South Sub County seven years ago, be remanded for three days before the trial of the case begins.

Kisii Deputy Registrar, Dorcas Mac’andere granted the police permission to detain Senior Sergeant Tom Magunda and Corporal Ekiru Chegem for more days to allow them complete investigations into the death of the late Francis Mainyura,

The court also instructed that the accused persons undergo a medical examination to ascertain whether they were fit to stand trial.

The Deputy Registrar ordered that the police officers be remanded at Gesonso Police Station and the case is set to be mentioned on the 17th of January at the High Court in Homa bay.

The two police officers were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Gesonso Police Station, while a third officer who is also a suspect in the murder case is yet to report to the Sub County Criminal Investigation Office since he is off duty.

  

Latest posts

Central Medical store in Kiambu to address drug shortages

Claire Wanja

DCI arrests Cameroonian ‘Wash Wash’ suspect in Kilimani

Claire Wanja

DP Ruto takes bottom up campaign to Maa community

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More