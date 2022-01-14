Kisii: Two police officers detained over death of suspect

A Kisii court has ordered two police officers accused of murdering a suspect while in police custody at Motonto Police Post in Kisii South Sub County seven years ago, be remanded for three days before the trial of the case begins.

Kisii Deputy Registrar, Dorcas Mac’andere granted the police permission to detain Senior Sergeant Tom Magunda and Corporal Ekiru Chegem for more days to allow them complete investigations into the death of the late Francis Mainyura,

The court also instructed that the accused persons undergo a medical examination to ascertain whether they were fit to stand trial.

The Deputy Registrar ordered that the police officers be remanded at Gesonso Police Station and the case is set to be mentioned on the 17th of January at the High Court in Homa bay.

The two police officers were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Gesonso Police Station, while a third officer who is also a suspect in the murder case is yet to report to the Sub County Criminal Investigation Office since he is off duty.