Kisii University academic staff boycott work over CBA

Kisii University academic staff have boycotted work claiming they have been shortchanged by the management on dues negotiated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

National Secretary-General(SG), University Academic Staff Union, Charles Mukwaya claims the management has failed to pay the staff Ksh 6.6 million it drew from the exchequer as per the CBA.

He termed the act by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Akama, ‘illegal’ saying he did not appreciate the union’s struggle in achieving the milestone.

According to Mukwaya, the monies released in a tranche should have been paid to the staff by June 2020 and not later as claimed by the university management.

The SG at the same time is questioning the source of funds for hefty allowances to the university’s top-level managers as staff goes unpaid.

Students are advised to continue revising for their examinations.

The OASU’s Kisii university chapter secretary, Dr George Ombima, is also accusing the management of purporting to re-negotiate the CBA in which the staff lost their case on the agreed benefits.

Ombima claims the re-negotiated document is illegal and is now lamenting over the staff’s inaccessibility to loans owing to non-remittances of their contributions to the pensions scheme among other statutory requirements.

He assured the government that the work boycott will be peaceful as spelt out in the 2010 constitution and that they will adhere to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

This comes as the university recently saw over 300 staff laid off owing to an industrial dispute.

By Araka Hadson