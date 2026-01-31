Kisii Youth Caucus pledge support for Owalo’s Presidential bid 

A youth caucus from Kisii County has pledged support for the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Eliud Owalo’s quest for the country’s top seat come the 2027 General Election.

The caucus, whose membership is drawn from local universities and middle-level colleges, claimed they will vote in Owalo owing to his concern for the youth welfare.

According to the caucus representatives who met in Kisii town, the youth who form 75pc of the Kenyan population are neglected despite possessing the requisite formal education.

They added that Owalo’s presidency will see the youth access opportunities, including empowerment to entrepreneurship.