Submissions for Kisima are now open under the music and film categories

The Kisima awards now called the Kisima Music and Film Awards will relaunch with an award ceremony to be held on December 13th this year. The Kisima Awards are an annual award ceremony launched in the 90’s and rebranded in 2003 that recognised musical talent in East Africa.

This year’s event is a pan-African event geared toward promoting culture, music, stories, creativity and skills in Africa. It will be the first time the awards are open to the whole of Africa.

Submissions are currently ongoing under the film and music category and will be open under 30th November 2020.

The Kenya Film and Classification Board recently signed a KSh. 5 Million deal with the new Pan – African awards pledging a KSh. 1 million cash award for the winner under the film category.

The award ceremony will take place at the Carnivore grounds from 11 am on December 13th 2020.

