Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve receives Blue Park Award

Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve makes history as Kenya’s first Blue Park to be awarded by the Marine Conservation Institute with a gold level Blue Park Award for achieving the highest science-based standards for marine life protection and management.

The Blue Park Award recognizes outstanding efforts by nations, MPA [marine protected area] managers, and local community members to effectively protect marine ecosystems now and into the future.

The award elevates these astonishing places and their vibrant marine life.

It is also intended to motivate other nations to strive for strong and effective MPAs that conserve marine wildlife.

Blue Park Awards support international progress towards the Convention on Biological Diversity Aichi Target 11, UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, and the longer-term goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Kisite-Mpunguti, managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), joins a growing network of 21 Blue Parks around the world designed to protect and regenerate our oceans’ biodiversity.

Paul Wambi, Park Warden Kisite-Mpunguti, celebrated news of the award by thanking all of the dedicated staff, local communities, and partners for making Kisite-Mpunguti a beacon of hope for marine conservation.

“This award only serves as motivation for us to work even harder to make Kisite-Mpunguti a sustainable MPA that benefits both nature and humanity,” he said.

On her part, Dr Lance Morgan, President of Marine Conservation Institute, said that they were excited to see new Blue Park designations accelerating the protection of the most important places in oceans.

“Kisite-Mpunguti is a perfect example of an important and richly biodiverse place to protect while at the same time providing local communities with food. It is the first Blue Park award in Kenya which has a coastal area that supports so much important marine biodiversity,” she said.

Established by the Kenyan government in 1978, Kisite-Mpunguti combines two contiguous areas that surround two nearby islands in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Kenya.

One, the Kisite Marine National Park, is 28 km2 and the second, Mpunguti Marine National Reserve, is 11 km2.

Kisite is a no-take, fully protected area while Mpunguti allows artisanal and recreational fishing for local fishermen. Both areas host snorkelling, diving, and wildlife viewing.

Kisite-Mpunguti protects a number of the region’s distinctive ecosystems: mangroves, seagrass meadows, and coral reefs.

This diverse area shelters the rich biodiversity of marine mammals, fish, seabirds, and sea turtles.

Kisite Island is recognized as an Important Bird Area by Birdlife International because it provides an important, remote breeding area.

Among the marine mammal species found in these waters are dugongs, whale sharks, and sperm whales – all considered vulnerable or endangered species.

Five vulnerable, endangered, and critically endangered sea turtle species also forage and breed in the park.

In addition to the Award, Dr Sarah Hameed, Senior Scientist and Director of the Blue Parks initiative said she looked forward to working with KWS and its partners to share the story of this extraordinary new Blue Park is and how well it serves its local communities and visitors.

“We hope that Kisite-Mpunguti becomes an MPA that others in East Africa are modelled after as it truly protects this unique place,” she added.