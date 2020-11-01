 Kisumu All Stars beat Vihiga to keep top flight dream alive

Kisumu All Stars defeated Vihiga United 2-1 in the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotion play off at Mumias Complex.

Kisumu All Stars took a first half 1-0 lead through Willis Otienda’s 5th minute penalty

Vihiga United staged a comeback in the second half and restored parity through Davis Wafula’s strike 15 minutes to time.

However Kisumu All Stars dug deep ,and snatched the win deep in injury time after substitute Shadrack Otieno scored the winner.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kisumu All Stars under the tutelage of head coach Andrew Aroka head into the second leg set for Nov ember 4th at Moi Stadium,Kisumu with their chin up following the win.

Vihiga United who made their maiden top flight entry in 2018 and lasted just a season must comprehensively beat their opponents to make a return to the KPL.

The aggregate winner clinches a slot to participate in the 2020/21 KPL season. The tentative kick off date has been set as November 20th with thye federation releasing the opening 5 fixtures for each of the 17 clubs.