 Kisumu All Stars beat Vihiga to keep top flight dream alive

Written By: Bernard Okumu
2

Kisumu All Stars FC players celebrate a goal against Vihiga United PICTURE :Kisumu All Stars MEDIA

 

Kisumu All Stars defeated Vihiga United 2-1 in the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotion play off at Mumias Complex.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kisumu All Stars took a first half  1-0 lead through Willis Otienda’s 5th minute  penalty

Vihiga United staged a comeback in the second half and restored parity  through Davis Wafula’s strike 15 minutes to time.

Also Read  World champion Coleman to appeal two year ban

However Kisumu All Stars dug deep ,and snatched the win deep in injury time after substitute Shadrack Otieno scored the winner.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
Kisumu All Stars Players

Kisumu All Stars under the tutelage of head coach Andrew Aroka head into the second leg set for Nov ember 4th at Moi Stadium,Kisumu with their chin up following the win.

Also Read  CECAFA U17: Kenya in tough pool B against Uganda and Ethiopia

Vihiga United who made their maiden top flight entry in 2018 and lasted just a season must comprehensively beat their opponents to make a return to the KPL.

Also Read   KPL Promotion: Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga face off  in first leg in Mumias

The aggregate winner clinches a slot to participate in the 2020/21 KPL season. The tentative kick off date has been set as November 20th with thye federation releasing the opening 5 fixtures for each of the 17 clubs.

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR