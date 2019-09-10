Kisumu All Stars hoping to register win against KCB

Newly promoted Kenya Premier League side, Kisumu All Stars, will be hoping to register their first win of the season when they play away to KCB at the Machakos County Stadium on Saturday.

The Henry Omino coached side kicked off their 2019/2020 KPL season on a losing note, going down 2-0 to Ulinzi Stars courtesy of an Enosh Ochieng brace.

Meanwhile, coast based Bandari FC will also be out for their first win when they host Zoo FC at the Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa, after being held to a barren draw by Mathare United on Matchday one.

In among other matches set for Saturday; Ulinzi Stars take on Sofapaka, while Mathare United will be away to Tusker FC.

On Sunday; Posta Rangers square off against Kakamega Homeboyz, while AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks clash in the late kick off match.

