Nairobi city stars and Bidco earned the right to play in the top tier after finishing in first and second positions respectively

Kisumu is all stars midfielder jeckoniah ogendo says the team is ready to defend its premier league status when they face Vihiga United in a kpl promotion playoff.

Kisumu all stars finished in 16th position in the cancelled 2019/20 Kenyan premier league season and must face off with the Nsl third place finisher for the place in the 2020/21 top tier season.

Jeckoniah reckons the team will really on its past top flight experience against Vihiga who got axed from kpl two seasons ago.

“we are very motivated going into this crucial encounter.we believe that we can make it past our opponents and continue playing in KPL next season. We will let our experience count over the two legs though I know it won’t be easy”,said Jeckoniah.

A close source informed kbc digital sports that a 20 member kisumu all stars team headed to camp on Monday in preparation for the encounter .

The two teams are set to lock horns in the first leg set for this Saturday at mumias sports complex while the return leg will be played 4th November at Moi kisumu stadium.

The aggregate winner earns a slot to feature knowledge the 2020/21 KPL season expected to kick off in November.

The return of the KPl however is hinged on government giving the house ahead for the league since contact sports are yet to return in the country.

Football Kenya federation through CEO Barry Otieno has written to the ministry of sports seeking permission to to hold the NSL play off.

