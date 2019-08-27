Kisumu All Stars signs new players

Kenya Premier League new entrant Kisumu All Stars has signed new players to form a formidable force as they make their debut in the competitive league.

Also signed is former Western Stima head coach Henry Amino, whose experience in the league is expected to give impetus to the lakeside team’s ambitions.

Among the 13 new players are Jeconia Ogando (defender) Patrick Ochieng (defender), Maxwell Otieno (Midfielder) and Steve Otieno (Striker), all former Sony sugar players.

Former Harambee Stars player Wesley Kemboi, Antony Obonyo and Martin Odour formerly with Western Stima have also been brought on board.

Others include former Mount Kenya FC skipper Charles Bruno, Arthur Ochung from Kisumu Hotstars, Mark Kwisera from Modern Coast, Jacob Otieno from Chemeli sugar, John Koko-Malindi from Zanzibar, Walter Omondi from Bondo FC and Micheal Owino from Bidco FC.

The team fully sponsored by the County government of Kisumu was elevated to the premier league after emerging winners in the National Super League last season.

Kisumu County Executive Committee Member (CEC) in charge of Sports Achie Alai said the sterling performance of the team was evidence of the rich sporting talent in the area.

Alai said the county government will continue to support the team and at the same time scout for new talent to ensure that they win the Kenya Premier League.

He lauded the team’s efforts which led to the elevation, while challenging the players to dedicate themselves to the task ahead.

Head coach Henry Amino expressed optimism that the team as constituted will give experienced KPL sides a run for their money.

“What I have brought to this team is the strength of the mind since the team has young and very talented players,” he said.

Amino also said that the 9 weeks of preseason was a success and hopes all the best for his side in the premier league debut on August 31 against Ulinzi stars.

