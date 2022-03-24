Kisumu Assembly approves roads executive committee member nominee

Kisumu County Assembly has approved the nomination of Faridah Mohammed Salim for the position of the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Roads, Transport and Public Works after being vetted and found suitable for the role.

“The House has cleared Faridah Ahmed Salim as suitable to hold the position of County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Transport and Public Works,” read a press release by the Parliamentary Communication Unit issued on Thursday.

Faridah was given a clean bill of health after her vetting was done on March 15 this year where she detailed her plans for the critical docket after being nominated to fill the vacant office.

“A report on the vetting of the nominee by the Committee on Appointment chaired by the Speaker, Elisha Oraro- giving her a clean bill of health was adopted by the House this afternoon,” stated the release.

She was a member of the first Kisumu County Assembly where she served as a nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) and until her recent nomination by Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, she was a member of the City Management Board.

Governor Nyong’o presented her file to the County Assembly three weeks ago for the job after the resignation of Dr Joyce Osogo who is currently eyeing the Homa Bay Representative position in the forthcoming August poll.

The new CECM appointee appreciated the County Assembly for approving her nomination and lauded the governor for considering her application for the vacancy in his government.

“Thank you the Governor of the Great County of Kisumu Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o. Thank you Kisumu County Assembly. May Allah bless you all abundantly. We join hands to serve our people,” acknowledged Faridah.