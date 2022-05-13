Kisumu Assembly signs partnership MoU on staff development

Kisumu County Assembly has signed a partnership agreement with the UK based Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) for capacity building of the MCAs and staff of the Assembly.

The Assembly Clerk Owen Ojuok and WFD Country Representative Maureen Oduor signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of the project, dubbed the Kenya Devolution Program, which is funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. It aims to strengthen the capacity of the Assembly on financial management matters and the general oversight role.

The project targets the Budget, Implementation, Public Investments, Accounts as well as Finance committees of the Assembly.

“The partnership will go a long way to improve performance of the Assembly, especially on general oversight and financial management,” acknowledged Speaker Hon. Elisha Oraro who witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Hon. Ojuok on his part thanked WFD for the good gesture, saying the initiative was timely, especially coming at a time when the Assembly was preparing for transition after the August general elections.

The program is being implemented in six other County Assemblies which include Mombasa, Kilifi, Mandera, Turkana, Isiolo and Elgeyo Marakwet.