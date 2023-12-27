Home Sports Football Kisumu beats Siaya to storm Owalo Super Cup Final

Kisumu beats Siaya to storm Owalo Super Cup Final

By
Bernard Okumu
-

 

 

Channel 1

Kisumu  combined thumped a hapless Siaya  combined FC 3-0 to set up what’s expected to be a mouthwatering  final against  Homabay Combined at Jomo Kenyatta stadium  on Thursday as Owalo super cup entered day 2.

Siaya will now face Migori combined  for third and fourth place play-off on Thursday.

Eugine Ochieng put Kisumu combined  ahead on stroke of first half after a fine team play that saw cliff otieno float a perfectly weighted pass for the advancing ochieng, the goal capped an entertaining first half that saw Kisumu Combined  control much of the proceedings.

 

On resumption  Omamo Dimples slotted  in the second for kisumu combined after a goal mouth melee following a well crafted move by the star player Christopher Raila.

Second half substitute Eneju Abubakar put matters beyond Siaya when he scored the third goal that sealed the win for Kisumu.

The win sets up what’s billed as a  tantalizing  final between kisumu combined and Homabay combined a repeat of talenta  hela final where homabay  emerged victorious.

 

The winner of the three day tournament  will walk home with Ksh.400,000 while the first run-up  will get Ksh.300,000. The Third placed team  will walk away with 200,000 while the fourth finisher will receive Ksh.100,000.

The best players selected in each position will  get a chance to test their mettle against  Gor Mahia in a friendly match at Nyilima grounds in Rarieda siaya county..

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bernard Okumu
Website | + posts
kiico

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR