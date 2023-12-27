Kisumu beats Siaya to storm Owalo Super Cup Final

Kisumu combined thumped a hapless Siaya combined FC 3-0 to set up what’s expected to be a mouthwatering final against Homabay Combined at Jomo Kenyatta stadium on Thursday as Owalo super cup entered day 2.

Siaya will now face Migori combined for third and fourth place play-off on Thursday.

Eugine Ochieng put Kisumu combined ahead on stroke of first half after a fine team play that saw cliff otieno float a perfectly weighted pass for the advancing ochieng, the goal capped an entertaining first half that saw Kisumu Combined control much of the proceedings.

On resumption Omamo Dimples slotted in the second for kisumu combined after a goal mouth melee following a well crafted move by the star player Christopher Raila.

Second half substitute Eneju Abubakar put matters beyond Siaya when he scored the third goal that sealed the win for Kisumu.

The win sets up what’s billed as a tantalizing final between kisumu combined and Homabay combined a repeat of talenta hela final where homabay emerged victorious.

The winner of the three day tournament will walk home with Ksh.400,000 while the first run-up will get Ksh.300,000. The Third placed team will walk away with 200,000 while the fourth finisher will receive Ksh.100,000.

The best players selected in each position will get a chance to test their mettle against Gor Mahia in a friendly match at Nyilima grounds in Rarieda siaya county..