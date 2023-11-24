Kisumu City ready to host CECAFA U18 Championship, declares Governor Nyon’go

Kisumu City is ready to play host to this year’s Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Under-18 championship which kicks off on Saturday, November 25 -December 8th.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o decalred the City ready for the championship saying it was an honour for the region to be home to the competition that has attracted 6 east African teams.

“Kisumu City is no doubt the headquarters of football in the region, having produced many local and international football stars. We shall also be co-hosting with Kakamega County and heartedly thank the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Mr Ababu Namwamba, the CECAFA Governing Council and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the timely nod,’’ Prof Nyong’o said during a press conference at his City Hall office.

The two-week tournament, he noted, comes at a time when the county government is also gearing up to be one of the hosts for the Africa Champions (AFCON) next year.

Nyong’o welcomed all the participating teams and their officials to the tournament to be held at the Jomo Kenyatta Mamboleo Stadium.

Host Kenya is slotted in Group A alongside Rwanda, Somalia and Sudan. Group B has neighbours South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zanzibar and will be based in Kakamega County.

The championship will kick off with group A matches pitting Somalia against Rwanda with Hosts Kenya under the tutelage of head coach Salim Babu opening their campaign against Sudan later in the afternoon.

All the matches will be brioadcast on KBC Channel 1 and Y254 TV.

“The tournament’s facility is ready for mouthwatering actions and we shall grace it with CS Namwamba. I also wish to assure all our guests that Kisumu is safe and their security is guaranteed,” said Governor Nyong’o.

The county boss further appealed to the people of Kisumu to warmly welcome all the visitors and turn up in large numbers to watch the matches and cheer our national team.

The FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno announced that there will be free entries in all venues for all soccer lovers.

“I call upon football fans drawn from the CECAFA region and Kenya, in particular, to turn up in large numbers to support the teams,” Otieno remarked when he paid a courtesy call to Kisumu Governor Prof. Nyong’o in his office.

Nyong’o added that Moi Stadium will soon undergo major renovations.

Report by Rolex Omondi KNA KISUMU