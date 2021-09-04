Kisumu County Assembly unveils five year strategic plan

The County Assembly of Kisumu has unveiled a five year master strategic plan geared towards improving service delivery to the people.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o officiated the launch of the second strategic plan for 2020 – 2024 that brought together stakeholders from both the county executive and assembly officials at a Kisumu hotel on Friday.

Nyong’o applauded the Assembly leadership for the milestone saying that the development would steer the assembly towards making key decisions as well as appropriate resource allocations to fulfill its mandate.

“The Strategic Plan has come at the right time as it defines the direction the Assembly will take in the next five years,” said Governor Nyong’o.

Speaking at the same event, the Speaker, Elisha Oraro said through the plan, the Assembly envisions realizing unparalleled growth in terms of quality service and socio-economic advancement.

“The new strategic plan will be the roadmap for the assembly as it entails prioritization of the critical issues that will be in line with the Assembly’s core business,” he said.

Oraro further called for support from the County Government and other stakeholders during the execution of the five pillar strategic plan to achieve their objective of being a model, independent and people responsive County Assembly in the country.

“The rationale behind the development of this plan is to ensure the County Assembly is focused on its mandate as it delivers services to the people of Kisumu in the ever changing environment,” the speaker noted.

According to the County Assembly Clerk, Owen Ojuok, the factors considered during the design and development of the strategic plan, makes it viable to improve the performance of the Assembly as well as contribute to the development of Kisumu County.