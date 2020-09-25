Kisumu County gears up to host 9th Africities Summit

Preparations of the 9th Africities Summit in Kisumu next year are on course despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected various sectors.

With over 10,000 visitors expected in Kisumu during the conference, the government has exuded confidence that the summit will be a success with the war on the pandemic being won.

This came as a multi-agency technical committee involving the national and county government was inaugurated to prepare for the conference slated for November 2021.

According to the CS for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa, the pandemic had affected preparations of the summit which will be the second to be held in the country.

Wamalwa was, however, quick to note that the national and Kisumu County government were working as a unit ahead of the major conference.

“We were worried by the effects of the pandemic but am happy by the works done to make this Summit a major success,” he said.

Speaking in Lake Naivasha Resort where he met the technical committee, Wamalwa noted that a road map, budget and work plan had been released.

The CS said that the Summit would be used to showcase that devolution could work and challenged the regional economic block to join in the preparations.

“The Cabinet has already approved this summit and the nine ministries are fully involved in the preparations,” he said.

To achieve the set timelines, Wamalwa called for a crush programme noting that Kisumu was the first intermediary city to host such a forum.

“The cities were the hardest hit by COVID-19 and we are now resilient after the challenges we have undergone as a nation,” he said.

On his part, Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o said that his government had put in all measures and established committees to plan for the summit.

He admitted that the pandemic had hindered their plans for more meetings but was quick to note that they had ample time to plan.

“The national government and the council of governors are fully behind this summit which will give Kisumu and the regional block time and space to showcase their potential,” he said.

Nyong’o said that they would have test-runs ahead of the summit with a major conference on the 9th of October in Kisumu.

“We have formed a multi-agency technical committee involving the national and county government to plan for this conference that will literally change the face of Kisumu,” he said.