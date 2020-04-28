Kisumu County receives pharmaceutical supplies worth Ksh 40M

Kisumu County Government has received pharmaceutical supplies worth Sh40 million for onward distribution to health facilities.

This is in view of the global Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and devastating floods with Nyando, Nyakach and Muhoroni among other sub-counties having borne the brunt of the severe rains which continue pounding various parts of the country.

Speaking at the Kisumu County headquarters when he flagged off the consignment Governor Peter Nyong’o said the drugs are part of the Ksh 62 million pharmaceutical commodities purchased by the county government from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to help ease the suffering of the vulnerable.

He warned cartels bent on pilfering such drugs intended to ease the suffering of Kenyan citizens that their days are numbered and added that the law will soon catch up with them.

The Governor said the management of the supplies will be monitored strictly in accordance with gate passes which will be scrutinized in all public hospitals to ascertain their authenticity and curb diversion of drugs.

“As per the law, government stores should not be transported using private vehicles. This has to stop immediately. Tuktuk, motorbikes and other private vehicles will no longer be used to distribute government drugs and supplies in Kisumu County,” he declared.

Prof. Nyong’o said henceforth, regular audits and usage of health products will be strictly scheduled.

“Audits will be conducted on delivery notes, bin cards, daily activity registers and monthly summary reports. In addition, real-time stock takes will be done during the audit exercise,” the Governor added.

The team will also conduct regular supportive supervision aimed at enforcing among other things improved management and accountability for medicine and supplies, especially in rural health facilities.

The Governor disclosed that the Health Department is working towards introducing an electronic dispensing and inventory management system in every public health facility.

The beneficiaries include; Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) – Ksh 25,221,180, Ahero – Ksh 1,995,416, Kombewa – Ksh 1,306,238, Muhoroni – Ksh 1,024,804 Nyakach – Ksh 1,027,560 and Chulaimbo – Ksh 1,024,804 among others.