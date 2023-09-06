Kisumu County to construct mother and child specialist hospital

Kisumu County government has welcomed a strategic partnership with the Safaricom Foundation to establish a specialized Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in the region.

Addressing the audience during a celebration event at Ratta in Seme Sub-County, Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o,said that construction of this much-needed facility is set to commence shortly to cater to the growing demand for specialized maternal and child health services in the county.

Governor Nyong’o emphasized that the forthcoming hospital would include a unique component designed to support teenage mothers, allowing them to pursue their education while ensuring the well-being of their children within the hospital’s care. .

The county boss stressed the paramount importance of providing teenage mothers with support to facilitate their education journey and to ensure that their children receive proper medical care and nutrition.

Nyamira Girls High School hockey team was honored during the event for securing the East Africa Secondary Schools Girls Hockey title in Rwanda, during which Governor Nyong’o encouraged support for the girl child.

The championship-winning team emerged triumphant against formidable opponents, Kakungulu Memorial, Tigoi Girls, St. Marc’s Namagunga, Gayaza High School, Bwrranyangi Girls, and St. Joseph Girls Kitale, to claim the regional title.

Governor Nyong’o personally contributed Ksh 300,000 to the team to assist them as they prepare to represent Africa at the World Inter-schools Championships in Serbia.

It was noted that ten members of the victorious hockey team hail from Ratta village, benefiting from a Hockey academy initiative introduced at Ratta Primary School in 2014. Governor Nyong’o affirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to supporting talent development and sports.

“My government has consistently prioritized sports since my assumption of office in 2017,” declared Nyong’o.

He highlighted the successful collaboration with the national government in the construction of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo. The stadium, apart from hosting the Africities summit the previous year, now serves as the home ground for the national Premier League side, Gor Mahia.

Governor Nyong’o also said that the county government is in the process of rehabilitating Moi Stadium and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, both of which will soon be accessible to the public.