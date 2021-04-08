Kisumu County to distribute free mosquito nets to residents  

Kisumu County plans to distribute 793,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets for free in support of the fight against malaria.

The program christened universal net coverage targets the 1.19 million people residing in the County.

Kisumu County Malaria Control Program Coordinator Dr. Lilyana Dayo during a sensitization forum on Thursday revealed that the mass net distribution would commence on 19th April 2021.

Dayo said that the program which occurs after every three years was scheduled to take place in June 2020 but was halted following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We received the consignment in June 2020 and has been safely stored at a secure location awaiting distribution,” said Dr. Dayo.

Training for the Health workers who will help in giving out the commodity is slated to kick off on Friday.

“The program is also coordinated by the National Malaria Control Committee and many other stakeholders and is carried out in all counties that are malaria-endemic,” she said

The exercise at the initial stages will involve registration of households done from door to door before they can actually access the bed nets.

Collection of the treated bed nets will be conducted at various identified posts which include schools, churches, and chief offices in the area. COVID-19 containment protocols are to be observed strictly during both the registration and collection processes.

The stakeholders have organized for a robust sensitization and awareness campaign through local radios, chiefs and assistant chiefs and even church leaders to enlighten the public on the right use of these nets.

The distribution criteria is to give one net for every two members per household. In case a home has an odd number of members an extra one is given. However, residents are discouraged from falsifying the number of members with an aim of getting extra nets.

All the households in the seven sub-counties which are Central Kisumu, Kisumu West, Seme, Nyakach, Muhoroni, Nyando and Kisumu East will be covered in the issuance of the bed nets.