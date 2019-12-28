Kisumu doctors’ strike called off with immediate effect

Kisumu doctors’ strike has been called off with immediate effect.

In a statement Saturday, all the doctors were also advised to resume work immediately and not later than 48 hours and to proceed and pick their letters of promotion from the County Department of Healthy on Monday 30th December 2019.

“The County Government of Kisumu and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, Nyanza Branch have been proactively engaged on the implementation of the CBA with specific reference to the promotion of doctors. All the loose ends have been tied and an agreement reached.” Said the statement.

The statement was signed by Alphonse Ouya, Chief Officer, Administration and Partnerships, Department of Health and Sanitation-Kisumu County and the Kevin Osuri, Chair KMPDU, Nyanza branch,

They noted that come Monday next week, they will hold a joint press conference between CGK and KMPDU at the County Headquarters to make public and to put clarity to the agreements reached.