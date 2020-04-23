Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o sued for contempt of court

Former Attorney of Kisumu County government Amos William Omollo has sued the area governor Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o for contempt of court after he failed to reinstate him and pay his resultant salaries and benefits.

Omollo wants the governor, the county Secretary Godfrey Kigochi and Babu Karani, chairman of county public service board be committed to civil jail for acting in contempt of Employment and Labour Relations court order issued on October 11, 2019 and April 9, 2020 reinstating him as county Attorney.

The petitioner maintains that he is still an employee of the county government after Justice Mathews Nduma issued a temporary injunction compelling the respondents to reinstate forthwith his salary and benefits.

The petitioner wants the court to rule that the three be committed to prison of six months and at the same time be barred from addressing the court until they absolve themselves of the contempt.

“I have not been paid my salary and benefits for the months of February, March and April 2020,” says the petitioner”

The petitioner is represented by Kibet, Adoli and Magina advocates who say the respondents remain adamant despite various communications from petitioner.

