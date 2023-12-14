Kisumu International Airport scoops top airport award

Kisumu International Airport has won the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards after emerging the best in customer experience.

The facility, launched in 2012 trounced Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport, Wilson Airport, Eldoret International Airport, Malindi International Airport, Manda Airport, Wajir Airport and Ukunda Airport to clinch the coveted award.

Malindi International Airport emerged second runners up with Eldoret International Airport taking the first runners up award.

Wajir Airport won the most improved airport award, with Eldoret International Airport and Malindi International Airport taking home the cleanest airport award and most dedicated staff award respectively.

KAA Acting Managing Director (MD) Henry Ogoye who presided over the awards ceremony in Kisumu said the initiative was rolled out to celebrate exceptional service delivery and operational excellence within the airports.

The winning facilities, he said, were rated by customers based on their experience while travelling to different parts of the country.

“Airports do not compete on account of capacity or charges for various services but on service delivery. This is what differentiates one airport from another,” he said.

The awards, to be held twice in a year targets to enhance service delivery at the facilities managed by KAA.

KAA has developed a service charter for all agencies in the service chain to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

The charter outlines the time each agency is expected to take to offer a service to a passenger at any given airport in the country.