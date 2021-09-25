Kisumu County has set up series of events to highlight its potential in the tourism industry as it plans to mark this years’ World Tourism Day on Monday.

The global event aims at creating awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture Achie Alai said the department has collaborated with tourism stakeholders and the private sector to celebrate this years’ event at Ndere Island on Lake Victoria.

Tourism came to a grinding halt as countries went into lockdowns, resulting in economic losses due to Covid 19. The world is now focusing on restarting the tourism sector.

The County government and organizations believe the restart of tourism would help kick start recovery and growth and its benefits must be enjoyed widely and fairly.

“The tourism sector is a lifeline offering jobs and opportunities, mainly for women and youth. The restart of tourism will help kick start recovery and growth,” said Achie.

She said that with the heightened vaccinations and social awareness about the virus, the sector has started to pick up again.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o will grace the celebrations that will be attended by 250 guests. The participants will have an epic ride on a waterbus on Lake Victoria, take part in tree planting activities and discuss matters on environmental conservation.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on 27th September and the theme for this year is ‘Tourism For Inclusive Growth’.