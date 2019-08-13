Kisumu, Kitui health workers boycott work over delayed salaries

Health Workers in Kisumu and Kitui Counties have downed their tools over delayed July salaries.

Operations in all counties hospitals in the county are now at a standstill even as Kenya National Union of Nurses accused the county administration of arrogance and reluctance in addressing the health workers plight.

Health services in Kitui county have also been grounded after county workers staged a demonstration to demand for their unpaid salaries.

The care givers at the county have vowed to boycott work until their demands are addressed.

The workers claim they are yet to receive their July salaries following the division of revenue bill impasse.

In Meru health workers staged a demonstration outside the county government offices to protest their delayed salaries.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kitui when the county employees staged a demonstration outside Charity Ngilu’s office.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako who was speaking shortly after signing a recognition agreement with KNH management vowed to protect nurses welfare nationwide.

Panyako hailed the steps taken by the management of Kenyatta National Hospital to allow nurses in the facility join a union of their choice.