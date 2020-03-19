Kisumu open air markets shut down, dead to be buried in 48hrs

Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has shut down all open-air markets in the area to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Nyong’o has further directed that all dead persons be buried within 48 hours and funerals limited to close relatives and family members to avoid overcrowding.

The measures which take immediate effect come barely a day after a suspected case of the virus was reported in the area.

The patient who on Tuesday showed symptoms of Covid-19 was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he is being attended to in isolation as results are awaited.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Addressing the media at City Hall in Kisumu, Nyong’o said stringent measures have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus in the event of a confirmed case in the area.

He added that all social gatherings including sports, leisure, weddings, night clubs, bars, workshops and seminars have been suspended with immediate effect.

He directed all Public Service Vehicles (PSV’s) to introduce a passenger manifest to aid in contact tracing.

Boda boda operators, he added, shall carry only one passenger at a go to minimise contact that could lead to spread of the virus.

He said that hospital visitations shall be limited to only two visitors per patient urging members of the public to wash their hands with soap and running water to keep the virus at bay.

Nyong’o disclosed that continuous awareness and sensitisation campaigns were being carried out through radio talk shows, roadshows and distribution of relevant communication materials in all parts of the county.

More isolation wards, he said were being set up at Kombewa, Ahero, Muhoroni, Nyakach, Chulaimbo, Nyahera and Katito sub-county hospitals with a total bed capacity of 35.

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Jack Oraro said that assembly sittings have been suspended for twenty days to monitor the state of the pandemic.

Oraro added that the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) would help in creating awareness to the public on the Coronavirus pandemic.

County Commissioner Susan Waweru urged area residents to stick to the measures announced by the government to help contain the spread.

Waweru added that a toll-free number was being activated and would be communicated soon to help members of the public report suspected cases.