Kisumu Prepares To Host Inaugural City Run

Over 5,000 athletes and fun runners are expected to participate in the inaugural Kisumu City Run, set to take place on Sunday, September 24th, 2023.

The run will encompass various races, including the 21 km and 10 km races for elite runners, a 5 km race for family fun, a 1 km run for children, and a 5 km tricycle race for people with disabilities.

Registration is now in full swing, as the City Run coincides with Kisumu Tourism Week and UN World Tourism Day celebrations from September 23rd to September 27th.

Mr. Thomas Ogwacho, Secretary of Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyanza North Region, highlighted the run’s multi-faceted goals during a courtesy visit to Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyongo. He disclosed that the race aims to raise Sh. 13 million for the initiative, a portion of which will be awarded to winners.

The champions of the 21 km race, both the male and female will walk away with Sh. 250,000 each.

In addition to cash awards, victors in other categories will receive medals, trophies, and certificates.

The partnership between AK and various stakeholders, including Mtalii Africa, the County Government of Kisumu, Kenya Industrial and Development Institute (KIRDI), Tourism Fund, and Kenya Airports Authority, underscores the collaborative effort invested in making the event a success.

Mr. Ogwacho urged athletes of all levels to seize the opportunity and participate, emphasizing the transformative potential of such events in shaping careers and global recognition.

Legendary athletes among them retired marathoner Catherene Ndereba will be at hand to offer mentorship and guidance to upcoming athletes who have registered for the event.

The starting and finishing point for the races will be the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground, with the fun run commencing at the Kisumu Museum and concluding at the Kisumu Impala Sanctuary.