Kisumu public schools record 98 per cent learner resumption

Public primary and secondary schools in Kisumu, Busia and Kakamega have recorded nearly 98 per cent learner resumption.

PS University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi observed this during his visit to Kotetni primary school, Butere Boys, St Elizabeth lureko, Butula boys, Bumula primary and Busiada girls high school in Western Kenya.

School Heads in the sampled schools said the major challenges they are facing is lack of adequately space to accomplish social distancing as well as desks.

This week witnessed staggered resumption of classes to avoid crowding. The PS was optimistic that 100 percent resumption will be achieved ones all learners report to their respective schools.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



All schools had washing points and soap in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.