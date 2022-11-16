Kisumu residents to plant 3M trees to achieve 2025 target

Kisumu County has rolled out a monthly tree-planting campaign in a bid to grow 3 million tree seedlings by 2025.

The monthly tree planting drive will take place every 10th day of the month as part of heightened efforts to turn the lakeside city green and improve its forest cover.

The programme will be implemented through the support and participation of the local residents, County staff and leaders as well as sponsors from the corporate industry.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o while launching the initiative on Wednesday said that having a tree planting day by the citizenry is a way of instilling an environmental conservation culture in the County.

He observed that the exercise would go a long way in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change like droughts and floods.

“This is an all-inclusive undertaking, and I appeal to the Kisumu residents, stakeholders and development partners to support this programme,” pleaded Prof Nyong’o.

The Ag City Manager Abala Wanga speaking during the launch said they are focused on revitalising the infrastructural initiatives to boost service delivery to the public.

Wanga added that the drive would involve the upscaling of the beautification of the Central Business District (CBD), the introduction of Wi-Fi spots and mounting of CCTV cameras in strategic areas as well as the establishment of traffic control lights in the city.

“A lot of plans are underway towards realising the smart city initiative with a goal to make Kisumu a leading city in the country in offering innovative and sustainable solutions to its residents,” stated Mr Wanga.

As part of this, trees will be planted along the major roads and prominent roundabouts in the city with various institutions already upbeat to adopt these sections and donate tree seedlings to support the drive.

The Director for Environment Bernard Ojwang’ stated that the city leadership benchmarked the idea of growing trees along the roads in Rwanda and would be replicated in Kisumu to help reduce the rising temperatures within the city.

Kisumu’s current forest cover is at 1.55 per cent against the national set target of 10 per cent.