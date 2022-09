Kisumu residents have asked President Dr. William Ruto to prioritize unity of the country as he the head of state. The residents who were largely supporters of Dr. Ruto’s main challenger Raila Odinga in the run-up to the August 9th Presidential polls, also invited the new head of state to the lakeside county of Kisumu as he embarks on delivering on the promises he made to Kenyans.

