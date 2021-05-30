Kisumu residents urged to follow Madaraka day celebrations from home

The Government has urged Kisumu residents to follow Tuesday’s Madaraka day celebrations from home to avoid congestion and ensure all COVID-19 precaution measures are adhered to.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho confirmed that the event will be held at the Jomo Kenyatta international stadium dismissing claims it may be moved to avoid a huge turn out by the residents.

Kibicho said he is satisfied with preparations for the event saying security has been heightened ahead of the 58th Madaraka day celebrations in Kisumu City.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected in kisumu anytime from now will lead a host of Government officials as well as ODM party leader Rail Odinga and other leaders from across the Country in the celebrations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour and will engage in bilateral consultations with President Uhuru in what will be his maiden visit to Kenya.

Kibicho said an estimated 3000 invitations done through the County Government of Kisumu and the regional commissioner.

Gates will to open at 4am, with the invited urged to arrive early for screening. The event will take shape at 11am with invited guests set to be treated to various forms of entertainment until around midday.

Before the celebrations on Tuesday, President Uhuru will launch various projects in Siaya and kisumu Counties among them the launch of the refurbished Kisumu port, Uhuru Business park, as well as commission the Siaya-Bondo water project, Sirari corridor hero-Kisii road.