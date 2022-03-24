Kisumu to Host Fourth Leg of Safaricom Golf Tour

Kisumu’s Nyanza Golf Club will play host to the fourth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour this weekend. The event will feature corporate and junior tournaments on Saturday and Sunday as well as a caddies’ contest on Monday.

“We have realised that most of our caddies are very skilful and they only need an opportunity to play. We believe that our caddies can be the best golfers in the country as has been proven by the likes of former caddie David Wakhu, one of the most renown Kenyan pros. This is why we have decided to have a caddies’ tournament on some of our tours to give them an opportunity to showcase their skills,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

The tournament has attracted a field of 140 amateur and 100 junior golfers drawn from Kisumu and its environs including the Western region clubs. The fourth leg in Kisumu will also involve a golf outreach programme to introduce the game to the local youth. Dubbed Golf Mtaani, the outreach programme is scheduled for Lolwe Grounds on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

The 14-leg amateur series will culminate with the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in August where winners from each event will converge to determine the overall champions.

Safaricom has invested KES 100 million in the inaugural tour, which aims to tap, nurture and grow talent among young golfers across the country. The company has also partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation to support them with training of coaches, local golf tours and nationwide golf development.