Kisumu, UNICEF partner to scale up disaster preparedness

Kisumu County Government has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to scale up disaster preparedness and awareness in the area.

The partnership which also brings on board World Vision and the Kenya Red Cross targets to create awareness at the same time put in place early warning systems in all disaster prone areas.

Kisumu County Director of Disaster Management Atieno Otieno said focus was on the most prevalent disasters in the area among them floods, fires, communicable diseases and environmental pollution.

She added that the programme, would engage and sensitize young people on risk reduction strategies by giving them a stipend for retention and create a sense of ownership and responsibility.