Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch defects to DAP-K

Kisumu West Member of Parliament Olago Aluoch has defected from Ford Kenya Party and joined the newly formed Democratic Alliance Party (DAP).

Aluoch said the decision was arrived at after Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula showed dalliance with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I realized that Wetangula was inching closer to joining UDA. It is just a question of when,” he said.

Wetangula, he said, frustrated the reformist wing of Ford Kenya party with court orders after a National Delegates Conference was called to discuss his character.

The reformist wing of Ford Kenya which formed DAP has since joined other parties under Azimio la Umoja to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Olago said DAP was not in competition with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), but will work hand in hand with the party and other like-minded leaders to deliver the presidency for Raila.

“We are not in competition with ODM or any other party. Our ultimate goal is to work together with the other parties under Azilio La Umoja to ensure that Raila Odinga is elected the 5th President of Kenya,” he said.

Olago, who is among the few elected leaders from the Nyanza region to defend his seat successfully in a different party in a region dominated by ODM expressed optimism that he will return to parliament after the August polls.

Speaking at Ojola in Kisumu West Friday, where he distributed bursary cheques to needy students in the area, the MP urged the youth to take advantage of the Coxswain training scholarships offered by his office in order to play an active role in blue economy activities.

“As you are aware the national government has revamped the Kisumu Port and soon it will be operationalized. This training is very important to enable our youth and fishermen to take up various opportunities that are coming up in the lake,” he said.

“The blue economy opportunities will be of no significance to us if we don’t change the way we think. Our fishermen and youth continue to be arrested because they don’t have licenses to operate boats within the lake,” he said.

The MP presented cheques worth Sh27, 078,000 to various schools in the area and to needy students from the constituency, who are in various national schools across the country.

The constituency office received applications from 12,500 students out of which 98% cases were considered.

Olago said he was in talks with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) board to see how the remaining students can be assisted.