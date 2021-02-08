Kitale Airstrip refurbishment to conclude in December, CS Wamalwa says

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has urged the contractor refurbishing Kitale Airstrip to speed up works and ensure the project in completed within schedule.

The Kshs. 221 million rehabilitation of the airstrip has faced minor challenges due to COVID-19 disruptions but is expected to be completed by December this year.

Speaking during the inspection tour of the ongoing construction progress CS Wamalwa said upon completion of the project and subsequent resumption of flights, travelers will save up to one hour when flying directly to Kitale compared to using Kisumu or Eldoret airports.

“This airstrip in important to this region. We would like the contractor to speed up works so that flights can resume. It currently takes one hour from Eldoret to get here and two hours from Kisumu,” said Wamalwa.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS said Kitale Airstrip facelift which is currently at 39% complete will help boost economic activity in Western region by improving both transport and business sectors.

Rehabilitation works involve extension of the runway to accommodate code 2B Aircraft.

Cs Wamalwa added that the airstrip its one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s flagship projects in the region that will go along way in boosting flight connectivity within the county and the region at large

Due to the works, domestic air travelers to western region have had to use Eldoret and Kisumu airports.

According to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), rehabilitation is being done in two phases, phase one being the construction of a standard 2.2km runway then the second phase which will be the construction of an administration block that will consists of a VIP lounge