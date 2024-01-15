The Kitale Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for the second edition featuring a collection of work from Kenya, East Africa and the world.

The week-long event will take place from February 4 to 11 with a varied curated list of genres including animations, documentaries and student films.

2023 film by Kenyan director Angela Wamai, is set to be the main feature on opening night at the Kitale Museum from 5 PM. The internationally critically acclaimed film, which opened at the Toronto Film Festival and at the Rotterdam Fim Festival, is a heart-wrenching drama that follows Geoffrey (Justin Mirichii) as he struggles to reintegrate into society after being released from prison.

The closing night film of the festival is another Kenyan film Mvera directed by Daudi Anguka. The 2023 film, which was Kenya’s official selection for the Oscars, follows lead character Mvera who embarks on a crusade against corrupt leadership in her coastal community when she uncovers an organ trafficking ring luring its victims with promises of work abroad. Her character is loosely inspired by Kenyan independence activist Mekatilili Wa Menza.

The closing night screening is set to place at the Deep Sea Resort from 5 PM.

