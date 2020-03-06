Kitale Queens knocked out of Chapa Dimba Rift finals

Defending national champions Kitale Queens will not participate in the forthcoming Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift regional finals which enter the semi-final stage this weekend after being eliminated in the preliminary round of the championship.

The region’s semi-finals will be held this weekend at Kericho Green Stadium.

In some of the boys semi-final match-ups Season one boy’s national champions, Kapenguria Heroes will take on White Rhino while Laiser Hill Academy will play Tumkas FC.

In the girls’ semis, Itigo Girls will battle Achievers while Bomet Queens will take on Wiyeta.

Regional winners walk away with Ksh 200,000 each and earn a slot at the national finals set for June 2020 where the eventual winner will be awarded Ksh.1 million.