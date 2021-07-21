Kitengela family in agony over missing twin sisters

A family in Kitengela, Kajiado County is appealing for help to trace twin sisters who left home eight months ago and never to return.

14-year-old Nancy Nyambura and her sister Saray Kayesi allegedly left their home in November last year for church and never returned

Esther Nyambura the mother of the missing twins has known no peace in the last eight months after her daughters disappeared mysteriously.

Nyambura is convinced it’s a case of kidnap.

The two, Nancy Nyambura and Saray Kayesi allegedly left home for a church service in their neighborhood in Kitengela, Kajiado County sometime in November last year never to return.

The widow and a mother of seven is only left with her daughters’ personal effects including school uniform as a memory of her missing children.

The two were students at Kitengela Utumishi primary school.

Nyambura was in class eight while her sister was in class six. Nyambura never returned home to sit for her KCPE exams.

The mother said her efforts to trace her daughters have yielded no fruits reaching out to well wishers to intervene.

Neighbors describe the duo as jovial girls who enjoyed their own company urging the security apparatus to investigate the matter.

The matter has since been reported at the Kitengela police station.