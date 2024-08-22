Kitengela: Two families in agony over missing kins

Two Kitengela families are desperately searching for their three missing kins who were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in two separate incidents.

The missing trio includes two brothers Longton Jamil (42) and Aslam Longton (36) who are reported to have been abducted on Monday (19th August 2024) at 1:30 pm a few meters from their home.

According to eyewitnesses, a white Subaru with four occupants who are said to have identified themselves as police blocked the duo car before bundling them in the car boot before speeding off.

Longton family now says Jamil, who is a human right defender, was not involved in organizing nor participated in anti-government protests.

According to his brother Razak Longton the family’s efforts to search for his brothers in various police stations have been futile leaving the family in distress.

Bob Njagi (47) who is also the chairperson of Free Kenya movement is reported to have been abducted by unknown people at Mlolongo while on a bus heading to Kitengela from Nairobi on the same day.

Friends of Njagi, a renowned human rights defender activist, fear that their kin might have been abducted by police due to his active engagement in the recent anti-government protest.

Families of the trio are now calling on concerned agencies to reveal the whereabouts of their missing kins who have since been out of reach since their mobile phones have been switched off.

The incidents have been reported at Kitengela police station.

The populous Kitengela town has been among towns that have witnessed active, chaotic and bloody anti-government protests.

Several protesters have lost their lives and scores injured during the protest’s melee.