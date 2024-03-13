Kitondo School to attend Rosslyn Park HSBC 7s in London

Kitondo School rugby sevens is poised to take part in this year’s Rosslyn Park HSBC National Schools 7s tournament in London, this is after the fast-rising rugby team got invited to the tournament following their fine run in last year’s inter-schools competition.

Having defended their county and Eastern region rugby 7s titles in the previous year, the Makueni based school’s rise to the top of the school games has gained them much heed, hence the call up for this year’s tournament slated for 18th -22nd March.

It was their fourth-place finish in both Nationals and East Africa levels however -that caught the eye of this year’s organizers- having an upturn in form in what was regarded as a phenomenal performance from a young side.

The Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens is an English rugby union sevens tournament, organized by Rosslyn Park F.C, in the English capital.

Originally a tournament played amongst British public schools, it has evolved and expanded over the years and now accepts sides from all over the world attracting more than 9,500 players aged 13 – 19 from over 800 schools.

The tournament is also recognized as a breeding ground for top British international rugby players, many of whom first started out playing in the competition. Though the high school team is fretting over the life-time trip due to financial set-back, the platform would act as a springboard for the players in their careers.