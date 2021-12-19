Kitui: Amb Kiema Kilonzo launches his gubernatorial bid for 2022

Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Kilonzo Julius Kiema has launched his candidature to Kitui County Gubernatorial race in a colorful ceremony at his rural home of Kavalula in Nzambani ward of Kitui East Constituency.

During a ceremony attended by five delegates from the 40 word of Kitui County, Kiema Kilonzo who is also the former MP for Mutitu now renamed Kitui East said he will contest the seat through Wiper Democratic Party of Kenya.

Kiema told delegates that Kitui County leadership needs radical transformational leader like him to fix the five years hiatus the county has experienced miss rule under the current leadership

The launch was attended by Paul Musyimi Nzengu MP for Mwingi North, Kennedy KalonzoMP for East Africa Legislative Council, former Kilome MP Mutinda Mutiso, Madam Beth Syengo Member of ODM Women league and Muasya Kalonzo. Kennedy and Muasya Kalonzo are the sons of wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other leaders present were three Wiper nominated area MCAs among others.

The seat has several politicians eyeing it. They include Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu, Amb. Julius Kiema Kilonzo, Former Governor Julius Makau Malombe, Former Senator David Musila and Former Deputy Governor Nairobi Jonathan Mueke.

Kiema Kilonzo asked people who would wish to participate in the Wiper Party nominations to register as Wiper Members saying only party members would be allowed to participate in the primaries as opposed to universal suffrage.

Kiema said he was tried and tested leader in Kenyan leadership and he therefore suitable to lead Kitui county as the Chief Executive Office.

Kiema, Hon David Musila, Dr Julius Malombe are the leaders who are jostling for Wiper Party Movement endorsement.