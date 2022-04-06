Kitui County govt in Kshs 11.6B 2022/2023 budget projection

The County government of Kitui, through its County Assembly’s Budget and Appropriation Committee has released its 2022/2023 financial year budget projection of Kshs 11.6 billion.

The budget projection was Tuesday presented to local residents during public participation forum at Kitui town as the constitution dictates before the budget is tabled at the county assembly for further deliberation by members of the county assembly.

The budget projection has allocated 30 per cent of it towards development projects, amounting to Sh3.4billion compared to Sh2.6billion allocation for current 2021/2022 financial year.

The budget projection presented for public participation by the Kitui County Assembly budget and appropriate Committee vice chairman James Munuve will spend 70 percent on salaries and recurrent expenditures amounting to Sh8.2 billion compared to Sh4.8 billion allocated during the current financial year.

According to the projections, the County targets to raise a revenue of Sh750 million, expected to be collected from the County assets and levies, with its major sources including land rates, market levies, rent among others.

The Sh3.4 billion development funds will be distributed equally across all the county’s 40 wards.

However, the residents expressed their disappointment over utilization of the current financial year that is 2021/2022 budget allocation and other county financial resources bestowed on the county executives.

“I am disgusted by the Sh25 million worth Thua-Nduluni-Waani-Thunguni water project which got stalled after three months of operation, thus against expectations of locals,” Dominic Munywoki, a resident from Voo/Kyamatu ward in Kitui South lamented.

The residents expressed their outcry over shortage of medical personnel and drugs across all health facilities in the county, despite allocation of bulky sums for the health and sanitation ministry during the current financial year, citing Kitui county referral hospital, Kyuso level 4 hospital, Munyuni dispensary among others as an evidence of the cases.

Faith Syombua, a resident of Kithumula/ kwa Mutonga ward also expressed her dissatisfaction with the county government implementation of the current budget, citing uneven distribution and maintenance of early childhood learning facilities in the ward.

The report upon presentation for people’s participation will then be tabled to the County assembly in a fortnight for deliberations and adoption.