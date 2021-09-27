Kitui County revamps its universal healthcare system

Residents of Kitui County are set to benefit from affordable healthcare services.

This follows a new partnership between the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Kitui County administration.

The two entities are Monday afternoon set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will see at least 100,000 Kitui residents enrolled on the NHIF medical cover, as part of the universal health coverage plan.

The move will revamp Kitui County’s strained healthcare system, that has witnessed a slump during this Covid-19 pandemic period.