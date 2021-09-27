Kitui County revamps its universal healthcare system

by Claire Wanja
SourceAsha Mwana Hamisi
Tags
New NHIF regulations continue to elicit reactions

Residents of Kitui County are set to benefit from affordable healthcare services.

This follows a new partnership between the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Kitui County administration.

The two entities are Monday afternoon set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will see at least 100,000 Kitui residents enrolled on the NHIF medical cover, as part of the universal health coverage plan.

The move will revamp Kitui County’s strained healthcare system, that has witnessed a slump during this Covid-19 pandemic period.

  

Latest posts

State rolls out mass vaccination drive to eradicate rabies

Margaret Kalekye

Kenya Law Students win African Human Rights Moot Court competition

Claire Wanja

CS Yatani threatens to sue bloggers over defamation

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More