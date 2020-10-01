Kitui County staff hold protests over delayed salaries

Operations at the Kitui County Government was paralyzed after workers took to the streets to protest over delayed salaries.

The Kitui County Government employees have not been paid for over three months due to a budget impasse between the County Assembly and the County Executive.

This is after Governor Charity Ngilu rejected the Budget Estimates which the Assembly approved on June 30, 2020, citing extensive amendments as opposed to the one per cent legal threshold.

Benjamin Munyalo, who is the Kitui Workers Union Secretary-General, said the pull and push between the Governor and the MCAs had seen the workers go without wages and salaries for July, August and September.

Munyalo lamented that the delay had occasioned untold suffering on county employees to meet their basic needs and provide for their families.

‘We are unable to pay rent and feed our families. We want to know why we have not been paid yet we have rendered our services as per our individual contracts with our employer, the County Government of Kitui,’ said the Union official.

Governor Ngilu, while addressing the protesting workers, said that the two arms of government had reached a consensus bringing to an end the budget stalemate and assured the workers that their salaries will reflect in their respective accounts in a week’s time.