Kitui County to host 1st edition of Kitui Half Marathon next month

Kitui County government will host the first edition of Kitui Half Marathon on 20th September in Mutomo town.

For the first time, the County government of Kitui will host a half marathon that is geared towards identifying and tapping talent in Kenya.

The inaugural edition was officially launched on Monday in Nairobi and is geared towards identifying and tapping talent.

The race will feature a 21km 8km and 6km races that will begin at Mutomo and end at Ikutha Airstrip.

Winners in 21km race will pocket 100,000 shillings while runners up will bag home 75,000.

The second runners up will receive 50,000 shillings.

The half marathon received a sponsorship boost of One million from Golden Africa and half a million shillings from Communication Authority Interested participants will be required to register for the races at a fee of 500 shillings for the 21km race and 300 shillings for the 10 and 8km races.

Meanwhile, the national sitting volleyball team that will feature in the Africa Olympic qualifiers has kicked off a non -residential camp at Kasarani.

The team that consists of 18 players selected during the national trials in Machakos will be trimmed to 12.

The qualifiers will be held from 13th to 23rd of next month.