Kitui County workers down tools over unpaid July, August salaries

Public service delivery in Kitui County was on Tuesday once again paralysed as county workers went on strike over unpaid July and August salaries.

A fortnight ago, the workers called off their earlier strike after Governor Charity Ngilu promised to pay their dues for the two months by September 6.

The aggrieved workers, who marched to the Governor’s office on Tuesday, accused her administration of failure to honor its end of the return-to-work deal and vowed to stay put until their dues are paid in totality.

The employees, including nurses and clinical officers, have since vacated and locked up their work stations to protest the continued salary delays.

Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Kitui Branch Secretary Benjamin Munyalo said they would only report back to work after salaries for the two months reflect in their respective bank accounts.

“We are tired of these cat and mouse games with the county government. We will not continue to work without salaries. Enough is enough,” he announced.

Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU)’s Kitui branch chairman Stephen Kitheka said the Ngilu led administration was noncommittal about timely payment of employees’ salaries.

“It beats sense why Kitui has refused to pay its employees yet other counties have somehow managed to pay their respective staff despite the ongoing cash crisis among the devolved units,” wondered the official.

“We have tried everything including dialogue with the Governor but it is now crystal clear this administration is taking its workers for granted. That’s why we have resorted to total paralysis of services in all departments,” Mr. Kitheka emphasized.

The administration has since July been unable to pay workers’ salaries due to lack of funds occasioned by standoff between the Senate and the National Assembly over Division of Revenue Bill 2019.