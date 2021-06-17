Kitui Court acquits priest after a 6-year domestic violence case

A catholic Priest accused of assaulting his lover and daughter has been acquitted due to lack of evidence by the Kitui Law Court.

Japheth Mwoye Kimanzi a former Priest at Kabati Parish in Kitui Catholic Diocese had been accused of assaulting Veronicah Musali Mutua and her blind daughter at Muthale village in Mutonguni location, Kitui West, back in 2015.

In his ruling Chief Magistrate Stephen Mbungi said there was no sufficient evidence to determine that the accused committed the offence.

Musali however expressed her dissatisfaction with the court’s decision saying she will lodge an appeal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Since my daughter and I were attacked, my life took a nosedive. My daughter suffered permanent brain damage that led to her physical impairment including loss of sight, hearing and mobility,” she said.

She has appealed to FIDA and other human rights groups to come to her resuce as she pursues justice for her nine year old daughter.

Musali further accuses Kimanzi of neglecting them by failing to provide for the family even after a DNA test revealed that he was the father of her child.