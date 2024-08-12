The quintet had raided the residence of Kitui County Director of Revenue, purporting to be investigating alleged embezzlement of funds.

Kitui court to rule on bail application for five EACC impostors

A Kitui court is set to rule on a bail application by five suspects including a police officer believed to be part of a criminal gang that has been defrauding unsuspecting public officials while posing as EACC detectives carrying out investigations.

The five were arrested on July 19 while undertaking a ‘search operation’ in Kitui County Government.

They had raided the residence of Kitui County Director of Revenue, purporting to be investigating alleged embezzlement of funds.

The Commission received a notification from the local OCPD and confirmed that the individuals are imposters and not staff of the EACC.

They have since been in police custody after the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) secured more time to detain and conclude investigations.

The female police officer, Anne Mutheu is attached to the Muthangari police station in Nairobi County.

The other suspects are David Mbembe, Sheddy Kakai Kalusi, Permenus Kasamba, and Joseph Musembi.

The Kitui Anti-Corruption Court will rule on whether the accused, currently in custody, will be released on bail.

They are charged with impersonating EACC investigators, conspiracy to commit a felony, abducting with intent to confine, forgery, uttering a false document, attempts to extort by threats, and being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“Allegations relate to the impersonation of EACC officers by the accused persons on July 19, 2024, in Kitui with a common intention to extort Ms. Roselyn Kavata Mwasia, the Kitui County Director of Revenue. Anti-Corruption Court” said EACC on X.