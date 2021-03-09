Kitui: Double tragedy as mentally ill man is lynched over minor’s murder

Police in Kitui county have launched investigations into the mysterious murder of a nursery school child whose body was found partly burnt in Ngungi village.

According to Kitui County Police Commander Jonah Tonui, remains of the missing pupil at Katumbu Primary School was found dumped in a thicket on Monday evening.

Area Assistant Chief, Muli Ngwele, said that the headless body of the four-year-old nursery school learner was found by villagers after a long search.

Irate villagers would later lynch a mentally ill man after he confessed to the murder of the minor.

“The child was going to school in the company of other pupils in the morning. The mentally ill man emerged from a bush and started chasing the pupils,” said Ngwele.

Ngwele said the man caught up with the minor as the rest escaped.

The irate villagers then launched a manhunt for the suspected killer, cornered him at his home where they frogmarched him a nearby bush where they recovered a partly burnt head. Subsequently the mob killed the assailant and set his body ablaze.

“The police took the two bodies to Kitui County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem,” added Ngwele.