Kitui East MP defends hustler narrative

A section of Ukambani MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s have dismissed claims that the hustler narrative is creating class warfare in the country.

Led by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, defended the hustler politics saying it did not threaten to trigger violent war of class in the country ahead of 2022 general elections instead empower the common mwananchi.

The leaders maintained that the hustler movement did not advocate for violence or animosity between the haves and the have nots.

“Hustler nation is a peaceful movement that seeks to better the lives of common mwananchi by bringing about a new style of leadership,” said Mbai.

“We have for decades tried governance which involves giving power to dynasties but that has only served to deteriorate the country’s economy. It’s time to change tact and give power to the people who know what it means to hustle,” he added.

The vocal lawmaker vowed that no amount of intimidation will bend their will and determination to wrestle the country’s leadership from “powerful families”.

“We will not rest or be cowed until DP William Ruto is at the helm of Kenya’s top leadership so as to liberate hustlers from decades of suffering in the hands of dynasties,” maintained Mr Mbai.

He was speaking during the launch of Feed Africa Initiative (FAI) as Nzouni Ranch in Zombe Ward, Kitui East Constituency.

FAI seeks to arm local, national and regional farmers with modern technological know-how on Agriculture so as to enhance their productivity besides ensuring food security for all.